Realta Investment Advisors Invests $377,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $698.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $664.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $641.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.