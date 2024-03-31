Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 162 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HCA traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $333.53. 812,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,428. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $334.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.