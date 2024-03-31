Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 20 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,319,000 after buying an additional 76,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,624,000 after buying an additional 44,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,290.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CACC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.55. 66,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $379.77 and a 52 week high of $616.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

