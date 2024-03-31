Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 807 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $344.20. 707,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $241.02 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
