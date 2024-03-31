Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 807 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $344.20. 707,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $241.02 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.