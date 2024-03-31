Realta Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 141,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 61,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

PEP stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

