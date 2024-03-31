Realta Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 430,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.30.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.12. 11,201,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,215,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.93 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total transaction of $4,504,008.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,910.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total value of $4,504,008.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,910.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 759,107 shares of company stock valued at $117,220,321. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.