Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,630 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.59. 828,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.89. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

