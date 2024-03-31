Realta Investment Advisors Sells 17,662 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,967,000 after buying an additional 1,620,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 4,009,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

