Realta Investment Advisors Sells 2,665 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $11,288,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $91.62. 5,311,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,932. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

