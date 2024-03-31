Realta Investment Advisors Sells 46 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

