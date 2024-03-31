Realta Investment Advisors Sells 6,587 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 414,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

