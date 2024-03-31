Realta Investment Advisors Sells 806 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors owned about 0.06% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 411,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 158,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 93,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,873. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $904.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. This is a boost from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

