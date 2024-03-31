Realta Investment Advisors Sells 8,491 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.47.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

