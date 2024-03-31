Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.60. 2,213,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,948. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

