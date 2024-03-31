Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,601. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

