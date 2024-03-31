Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NICE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,170,000 after acquiring an additional 834,819 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

NICE Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NICE stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.62. 276,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.79. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.