Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 29th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.4 days.
Relx Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of RLXXF opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. Relx has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.77.
Relx Company Profile
