Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,508.0 days.
Renault Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $49.86 on Friday. Renault has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.
Renault Company Profile
