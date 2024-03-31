Render Token (RNDR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.05 Billion

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Render Token has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and approximately $145.38 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $10.62 or 0.00015080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,065,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,860,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

