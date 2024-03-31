Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
