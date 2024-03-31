Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

