Rosenblatt Securities Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $18.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.15.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CXM

Sprinklr Trading Down 5.7 %

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

CXM opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.