Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.03.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$136.62 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$137.21. The firm has a market cap of C$192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$132.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.05.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3029289 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.