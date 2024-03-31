Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $158.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $148.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.67.

Royal Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

