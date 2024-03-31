Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Rumble Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of RUM opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Rumble has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.77.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Rumble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rumble will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Trading Halts Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.