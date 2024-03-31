Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Rumble Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of RUM opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Rumble has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Rumble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rumble will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rumble by 3,674.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rumble by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rumble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

