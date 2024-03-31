Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.18. 4,892,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,992. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

