Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) & Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Head to Head Review

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vimeo and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

Vimeo currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.20%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Vimeo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo 5.28% 6.07% 3.64% Sangoma Technologies -11.92% -2.77% -1.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vimeo and Sangoma Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $417.21 million 1.65 $22.03 million $0.13 31.46 Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.46 -$29.03 million ($0.91) -5.32

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vimeo has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vimeo beats Sangoma Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.