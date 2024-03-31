Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,776.34

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $6,776.34 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.19 or 0.05141196 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00026442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00018435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,699,109,204 coins and its circulating supply is 1,678,432,581 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

