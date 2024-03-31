SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 29th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 3.6 %
SaverOne 2014 stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 61,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. SaverOne 2014 has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
