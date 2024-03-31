SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 29th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 3.6 %

SaverOne 2014 stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 61,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. SaverOne 2014 has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.