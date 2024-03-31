Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

