Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and marketing of stainless-steel products and drilling and completion equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment manufactures high-alloy and non-magnetic stainless steels that offers high material strength and corrosion resistance, as well as customized high-precision MWD/LWD components, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators in the oil, gas, and other industries.

