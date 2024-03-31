Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.