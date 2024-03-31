Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after buying an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,624. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

