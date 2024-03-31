Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3201 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCYB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 49,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,927. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98.

Get Schwab High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.