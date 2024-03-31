Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 163,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,957. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

