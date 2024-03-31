Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCMB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

