Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,406. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

