Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,993,000 after buying an additional 119,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SCHM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
