Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

