Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) Short Interest Update

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 29th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Semantix by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Semantix in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semantix in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,255. Semantix has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.

