Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 29th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Sernova Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOVF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.83.
Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Sernova Company Profile
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
