Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust comprises about 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,719,000 after buying an additional 121,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,179,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,059,000 after acquiring an additional 445,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,826,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 220,515 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

SVC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 907,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,206. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.