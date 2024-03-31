Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

SES Stock Performance

SGBAF stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SES has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Get SES alerts:

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $577.16 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 43.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts predict that SES will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.