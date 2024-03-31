Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in March

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 29th total of 1,005,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHJBF opened at C$1.86 on Friday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

See Also

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

