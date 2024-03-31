Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in March

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 29th total of 1,005,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHJBF opened at C$1.86 on Friday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.