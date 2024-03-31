Sharper & Granite LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 859.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,882,000 after purchasing an additional 439,258 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 416.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200,512 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,789,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

