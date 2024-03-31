Sharper & Granite LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 87,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 28,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,751. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

