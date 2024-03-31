Sharper & Granite LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,412,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,393. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

