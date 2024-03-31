Sharper & Granite LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.5% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 1,983,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

