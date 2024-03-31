Sharper & Granite LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 2.7% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.14. 91,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,131. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.79. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

