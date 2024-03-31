Sharper & Granite LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 3.6% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.52. 125,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,086. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

