Sharper & Granite LLC Increases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,700. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

