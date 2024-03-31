Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 3,105 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sharper & Granite LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 2.3% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $131.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $132.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

